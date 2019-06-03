Home Builders Repair Affair Begins

On Tuesday, June 4 you will see volunteers throughout the area working with hammers, saws, wrenches and other tools repairing and building projects for their neighbors. These projects are for the low income and elderly or permanently disabled all for no cost to the homeowner.

The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is once again out to help the local community to update an applicant's home by making it more accessible. Some projects may include a wheelchair ramp or grab bars, making a shower safer or fixing a broken door.

Since 1993, more than 240 repair projects have been completed with a total of 5,700 volunteer hours. The focus of the event is to make homes more accessible for the elderly or permanently disabled.

Labor will be donated by volunteers and materials purchased through a grant received by the Housing Division of the City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation.