The Home Builders Association of Sioux Falls is advising homeowners to do their research before hiring contractors before they work on rebuilding your home. In order to verify a contractor, you can check for validation on the City of Sioux Falls’ website to verify that the contractor is indeed licensed in Sioux Falls. The Home Builders Association also is stating that if the Sioux Falls contractor is licensed, they are required to have the following:

Maintain general liability insurance and be bonded.

Find out if the contractor has a permanent business address and a good reputation. Although having a local address and phone number is not a guaranteed factor that the company is reputable, this is a better indicator that they are an active company in the area.

Insist on a complete and clearly written contract for any work being done.

DO ask for references and DO NOT pay cash upfront.

Storms such as the one we experienced are sadly unpredictable but we can protect ourselves, our neighbors, family members, and friends form fly-by-night contractors.

Within our Sioux Falls community, we have amazing experienced builders and remodelers that are some of the best in the nation. Keep in mind, as we begin to repair our homes after the storms, don’t settle for second best.