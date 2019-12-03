Holy Cross Lutheran’s Live Nativity ‘Gift of Christmas Story’

Sometimes, it doesn't take much to lose track of the "reason for the season". We all get caught up in the whirl of holiday activities. List-making, shopping, baking, decorating, parties, concerts, and more, often take precedence over the spiritual side of Christmas, simply because we're so busy doing them!

Add, work and family drama, budgets and patience stretched to the limit, illness, loss of a loved one, and other real-life issues to that mixture, and the holiday season can become more of a burden than you ever thought possible!

That is the reason Holy Cross Lutheran Church at 1300 S. Sertoma Avenue, Sioux Falls is hosting their Live Nativity on Saturday, December 14, from 5 to 7 PM. It is their gift of the Christmas story to the community.

There will be costumed actors, live animals, family activities, a soup supper, fire pits, and more. It is absolutely free and the perfect way to celebrate the true meaning of this holy season with your family and friends.

So, take a breath, add this to your "to-do list" and revive your holiday spirit!