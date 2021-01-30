Hollywood Comes Calling For Stafford As Lions Trade QB

A little over a week ago, the news broke that Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions were moving on from each other trade was in the future.

That future is now as Matthew Stafford is being traded to the Los Angels Rams in exchange for Jared Goff according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In addition to Goff, the Detroit Lions will receive a third-round pick in 2021, a first-round pick in the 2022 draft, and a first-round pick in 2023 as per multiple reports.

Both Stafford and Goff are former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft as well.

Stafford will be tagged with getting the Rams back to the Super Bowl and winning one in his first year would be huge with the Rams stadium playing home to the big game next year.

Jared Goff joins a division where he will be looking up at all three other teams in the NFC North all while trying to revive his career in Detroit.

Not only is this trade huge for the parties involved, it certainly affects the rest of the league.

It will be interesting to see how this deal affects the current market for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson who has formally requested a trade.

With the age being significantly different between Stafford and Watson, not to mention some people's perception of Watson's ceiling, it could be a potential haul for the Texans if they do indeed unload the young QB.

For more information on the National Football League, this trade, the Super Bowl, and other news throughout the league, you can visit their website.

