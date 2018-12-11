Holiday Hospital Discharges Could Be Dangerous to Your Health

Could being discharged from the hospital during the holiday season be more dangerous to your health? The answer is "yes" according to a study out from Toronto General Hospital.

The study found that patients who go home from the hospital during the holidays (in December) are less likely to have a follow-up appointment and run a higher risk of death and readmission within 30 days.

The Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences in Canada analyzed over 200-thousand adults and children who were discharged from hospitals during the two-week holiday period between the years of 2002 and 2016.

The authors of the study are quick to point out, however, that outpatient care during the holidays is limited. So a certain amount of caution should be included with the study. To read more on the study, go to the British Medical Journal website .

Source: Associated Press

