Holiday Happenings at Helpline Center

If you're feeling disconnected right now, you're not alone. Lockdowns, self-quarantines, working from home, can all lead to feelings of isolation, loneliness, and frustration.

Information gathered from one scientific study after another has shown that human connection and helping others, improve the lives of the person receiving the help and the person giving it.

The Helpline Center's goal is to help people make those connections, especially in these strangely difficult times. If you're anxious to make contact with someone, to make a difference in our community, and add a richness of experience to your own life as nothing else can, choose one of these available volunteer opportunities.

The Salvation Army - This group really needs Holiday Phone Helpers now through December 24th, who will handle phone calls dealing with their holiday assistance programs. You must wear a mask and sign a COVID-19 waiver. To find out more call 605- 332-2331 Ext. 108.

EmBe/Dress for Success - The big Closet Sale is coming up next week November 16 -21, and people are needed to help run it. You'll be greeting people, hanging up clothes, and preparing the sales floor for customers. Boutique Bag styling will also be going on and volunteers are needed for these positions too. You can apply online or call 605-610-0665 for more information.

The Banquet Run for Food - This traditional Thanksgiving Day event is going on at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and people are needed to help with parking and be route guides. For more information and to volunteer, call 605- 335-7066.

For more information on these and so many other volunteer opportunities, call the Helpline Center at 211, or see Helpline Center online, and on Facebook.