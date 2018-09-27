Sistas! It’s another glorious morning for Hocus Pocus fans. While we may not be getting the sequel we deserve , we are getting a bit of a Sanderson Sisters reunion, and just in time for Halloween.

As usual, Freeform will be showing their all-day marathon of Hocus Pocus on October 31, because honestly, what even is Halloween without Bette Midler singing “I Put a Spell on You?” (It’s not really Halloween, is the answer.) But this October fans are getting a little something extra. Freeform will air a 25th anniversary special – wow, I feel old – on October 20 during their 31 Days of Halloween.

The Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash will feature new interviews with the cast and crew, including Sarah Jessica Parker , Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Doug Jones (!), Amanda Shepard, Larry Bagby, Tobias Jelnick, and Jason Marsden, the voice of your fave magical cat, Thackery Binx. You may notice one important name is missing from that list. Where you at, Bette Middler? E! News says special guests are expected, so perhaps she’ll make a grand entrance at the last minute.

Director Kenny Ortega , along with screenwriters Mick Garris and David Kirschner, choreographer Peggy Holmes, and composer John Debney will also be featured in the special. There will also be a costume contest judged by Sharon and Kelly Osbourne – no idea who’s costumes they’ll be judging, but sure, why not! And if you live in L.A., you can also try to cop tickets to Freeform’s special Hocus Pocus and Nightmare Before Christmas -themed haunted house next month. Now if only we could get Midler on board for a legit sequel with the original cast…