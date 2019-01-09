Sioux Falls Stampede Get Ready for Hockey Day in South Dakota

With Sioux Falls Stampede forward Ethan Phillips bringing home team MVP honors from the 2019 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game the Herd now get ready for Hockey Day South Dakota.

SF Stampede with permission

The Stampede who recorded their 10th win on home ice Saturday (January 5) against the Des Moines Buccaneers will have back to back games beginning Friday (January 11). First up the Omaha Lancers. Then Saturday (January 12) Sioux Falls will host their rivals to the south the Sioux City Musketeers. Both games begin at 7:05 PM at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

As part of Hockey Day South Dakota, there will be a total of 11 hockey games, three to take place at the Premier Center.

Before the Stampede game on Saturday the Sioux Falls Flyers Bantam “A” meets the Brookings Rangers at 12:15 PM.

And at the Scheels Ice Plex get your hockey-fix with an entire day on the ice. A total of 12 games will be played this weekend.

Source: Sioux Falls Stampded