Hobo Days and Dakota Days Arrests Keeps Police Hustling

Hobo Days and Dakota Days gave sheriff deputies in Brookings and Vermillion a workout during the homecoming weekend.

According to the Brookings County Sheriff's department's Facebook page, there were 46 arrests booked into the sheriff's office from Thursday, Oct 3rd through Sunday, October 6th.

The arrest report shows:

18 - DUI charges

18 - Underage Possession Alcohol or Open Container charges

13 - Misc. Traffic charges

13 - Disorderly Conduct/ Obstructing LEO/ Resisting Arrest

10 - Misdemeanor Drug Charges

5 - Felony Drug Charges

3 - Assault charges

3 - Intentional Damage to Property

2 - Entering or Remaining in Building/ Trespassing

1 - Indecent Exposure

Deputies at the Clay County Sheriff's Department in Vermillion had no time to rest either as they were busy booking 31 arrests during Dakota Days. That's down from 53 arrests last year, according to the department's Twitter page.

The sheriff's department is reporting a man was back in jail early Sunday morning. They say it's not uncommon to see 'repeat customers' within a D-Days weekend.

Source: Brookings and Vermillion County Sheriff's Departments