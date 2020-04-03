Hobby Lobby Closing All Stores until Further Notice

Another giant retailer is shutting its doors temporarily in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Late Friday (April 3), Hobby Lobby announced that it was closing more than 800 stores across the United States until further notice, at the end of the business day.

The Oklahoma City-based company has one location in Sioux Falls at Lake Lorraine.

The company says it will furlough nearly all store employees and a large portion of corporate and distribution employees but will continue to provide health insurance benefits until May 1.