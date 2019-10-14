Historic Sioux Falls Bank Rebooted Into Chic ‘Hotel On Phillips’

The revitalization of downtown Sioux Falls continues to impress.

The former Sioux Falls National Bank gets a reboot as a boutique hotel. The building at the corner of 9th and Phillips was built in 1918 and was once the tallest building in South Dakota.

KSFY reports that in 2018, Kelly Inns Ltd. began the transformation of the former bank building into an upscale boutique hotel, featuring 90 guest rooms and many luxury suites.

CEO of Kelly Inns Brenda Schmidt says the historical value and grandeur of the building was always in the plans to be kept intact.

"We wanted to keep that history and continue to have the lobby look as though you're in a bank space," Schmidt said.

However, the guest rooms are very modern and feature 15 different designs.

"Third floor to ninth floor our rooms are new. Again, they were office spaces before and so it was a complete demolition of the third to the ninth floor. We have new guest rooms," Schmidt said.

"It is smart technology. We have Alexa Echo in the room and Alexa will ask Phil to turn on the TV and turn the channels. It can also adjust the thermostat and Alexa can also turn the lights off," Schmidt said.

Rates start at $199.

Source: KSFY TV