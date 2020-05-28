Historic Prairie Village in Madison Is Ready For Campers

There have been many postponements, cancellations, and closures in the Sioux Empire due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, one outdoor museum in Madison, South Dakota is ready to once again welcome visitors this summer with some restrictions.

The Historic Prairie Village revealed on its Facebook page that it is prepared to welcome campers to its campgrounds for another season of fun beginning tomorrow, May 29th! Historic Prairie Village also announced that it would be resuming its regular operating hours. This favorite South Dakota attraction will be open to the public seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 10 AM until 5 PM and Sundays from 11 AM until 5 PM.

The post continues by identifying some re-opening limitations as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic. This includes not being able to offer carousel and train rides during this time. "Many adjustments are being made to responsibly deal with COVID-19, and we will be asking for the public’s cooperation and understanding as we implement these important precautions. Our historic buildings may not be fully open by May 29, but we aim to have them at least viewable very soon." Some annual events that the Historic Prairie Village offers have also been impacted by the pandemic.

For those who aren't aware of this treasure, the Historic Prairie Village is just two miles west of Madison. It is known for showcasing different historical aspects to visitors. Historic Prairie Village is literally known for being the "living museum of the past." The outdoor museum features 40 buildings, such as a schoolhouse, a church building, and a jailhouse.

Although it is temporarily unavailable to the public, the pioneer village also has an operating steam carousel. There are very few of these carousels left in the United States. “This carousel was built sometime between the late 1890s and the early 1900s. It had a couple of different owners before it came here,” said Manager of Prairie Village Faron Wahl. Its been at the village for over fifty years. This piece of history was restored and brought back to the village in the summer of 2018.

Probably the biggest and most well-known attraction that the Historic Prairie Village offers is a train that sits along a two-mile track around the village. The purpose of the train tour is to show visitors how the pioneers would travel and transport goods to neighboring villages. Patrons can definitely look forward to the return of the delightful railroad ride at some point in the near future!

Staff from the Historic Prairie Village will keep visitors up to date on the latest re-opening information as soon as it becomes available. People can also its website and Facebook page to learn more about the outdoor museum.