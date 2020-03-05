Hills-Beaver Creek Patriot Choir Wins Will Sing With Foreigner

Hills-Beaver Creek High School is located about 20 miles east of Sioux Falls in Hills, Minnesota. They recently announced that they have “won the privilege of singing on stage with Foreigner at the March 19 concert in Sioux Falls at the Washington Pavilion!”

Their Facebook page went on to explain that their students put together an audition video that they submitted. Voting occurred against other local middle and high schools and Hills-Beaver Creek was selected.

The H-BC High School choir will be singing "I Wanna Know What Love Is" with the classic rock band Foreigner.

Foreigner is a British / American rock band originally formed in New York City & London in 1976 by veteran English musician Mick Jones, and fellow Brit Ian McDonald along with American vocalist Lou Gramm.

The current Foreigner lineup consists of Mick Jones, Kelly Hansen, bassist Jeff Pilson, guitarist Thomas Gimbel, multi-instrumentalist Bruce Watson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, and drummer Chris Frazier.