Highest Health Chiropractic Is Hosting a Ladies Night

You are invited to a night of fun, food, and fellowship because the Highest Health Chiropractic is hosting a night for women! This event is an awesome opportunity to support local businesses and have a fun night out at the same time! Enjoy a night of shopping, mini massages, makeup, free prizes, food, and wine where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Children's Inn.

The event is scheduled for Friday, May 10, 2019, from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Highest Health Chiropractic, located at at 3601 W. 57th Street. Some of the local businesses that will be on hand at the event include the Diamond Room by Spektor , Post Boutique , Essentially Intune , Hair by Kristina , Photographer Kaley Dykstra from Dykstra Social and many more.

So ladies get your group together for a FREE night of shopping, food, and fun at Hight Health Chiropractic's Ladies Night!