High Speed Crash Kills Two on Sioux Falls East Side Saturday

A tragic car accident on Sioux Falls east side over the weekend has claimed the lives of a teenager and a 20-year-old man here in the Sioux Empire.

Dakota News Now is reporting the accident occurred just before midnight on Saturday night (May 8) at the intersection of East Arrowhead Parkway and Highline Avenue.

Police told Dakota News Now, a Chrysler Sebring had stopped at the intersection and was waiting for the light to turn green so the car could head west on Arrowhead Parkway. Once the light turned, the Sebring proceed into the intersection and was T-boned by a Subura Impreza traveling at a very high rate of speed.

Get our free mobile app

According to Dakota News Now, the driver of the Sebring, 17-year-old Javier Edgardo Velasquez of Brandon, and his 20-year-old passenger were killed as a result of the crash. Two other passengers, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy riding in the backseat of the car were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital to receive treatment for what authorities are calling very serious injuries.

Dakota News Now reports, the driver of the Impreza, and his passenger, both 23-year-old men, were also taken to the hospital. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries during the crash, while the passenger is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It's estimated the Impreza was traveling nearly 100 mph at the time of the collision. Police told Dakota News Now they are still in the process of determining whether drugs and alcohol were contributing factors to the accident.

The police report states that other vehicles were in the area at the time of the collision but had left the scene prior to police arriving. Authorities are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash to please contact them with further information that can possibly aid police in their investigation.

Source: Dakota News Now