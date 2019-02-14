High School Basketball: Thursday’s Scores [February 14]
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
- Brandon Valley 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 56
- Colman-Egan 67, Castlewood 61
- Colome 65, Marty Indian 64
- Custer 69, Lead-Deadwood 50
- Douglas 70, Spearfish 68
- Flandreau 69, Flandreau Indian 37
- Freeman 64, Gayville-Volin 56
- Groton Area 58, Langford 52
- Hanson 59, Corsica/Stickney 46
- Harding County 68, Newell 46
- Irene-Wakonda 77, Canistota 66
- Kimball/White Lake 74, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52
- Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Iroquois 43
- Pine Ridge 87, Todd County 54
- Rapid City Christian 54, New Underwood 28
- Rapid City Stevens 54, Rapid City Central 26
- Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 58, Mitchell Christian 43
- Sioux Falls Christian 65, Harrisburg 61
- Sioux Valley 88, Garretson 53
- St. Francis Indian 74, Oelrichs 61
- Wagner 71, Burke 63
- White River 73, Stanley County 57
- Winner 60, Chamberlain 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
- Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Britton-Hecla 20
- Belle Fourche 59, New Underwood 54, OT
- Beresford 59, Wagner 41
- Burke 43, Gregory 34
- Chamberlain 64, Philip 42
- Colman-Egan 63, Lake Preston 27
- Colome 75, Marty Indian 53
- Dell Rapids 58, Madison 43
- Douglas 72, Spearfish 64, OT
- Flandreau 69, Flandreau Indian 37
- Freeman 57, Gayville-Volin 23
- Garretson 48, Sioux Valley 30
- Hanson 59, Kimball/White Lake 26
- Hitchcock-Tulare 48, Wolsey-Wessington 43
- Kadoka Area 62, Bennett County 25
- Lead-Deadwood 42, Custer 31
- Lemmon 48, McIntosh 39
- Lower Brule 79, Little Wound 65
- Menno 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 37
- Miller 52, Highmore-Harrold 35
- Mitchell 55, Yankton 52
- Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Parkston 43
- Newell 50, Harding County 30
- Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Mitchell Christian 24
- Tea Area 75, Parker 41
- Tiospa Zina Tribal 54, Webster 44
- Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Scotland 41
- Wall 51, Hill City 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
- Huron vs. Brookings, ccd.
