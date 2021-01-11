Hey South Dakota, What’s Up with These Black Squirrels?

I'm intrigued. I've been walking the earth for quite a few years now and I have to tell you that up until this year, I don't THINK that I had seen a Black Squirrel in my life. Recently I've seen several around Sioux Falls and in particular we have one that's built an apartment, with a view just outside my office window.

Now, the photo isn't the best. I had to snap it quickly with the Samsung Galaxy S10 I use courtesy of Sprint in Sioux Falls. They are tricky to get a good picture of, but he, or she is a pretty little thing.

I believe the bulk of squirrels in our area are Fox Squirrels. According to Wikipedia;

Fox squirrels are most abundant in open forest stands with little understory vegetation.

In other words, these are the rascals you see most of the time here in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It turns out they are kind of a rarity too.

According to Mental Floss' Jake Rossen, black squirrels are relatively rare, constituting just one in 10,000 of the seemingly ubiquitous rodents. Today, the animals are seen in both their native home of North America, including sites as wide-ranging as Ontario, Washington, D.C. and Ohio, and the United Kingdom.

How about you? Have you seen a black squirrel in your neighborhood here in Sioux Falls?

I would also like to thank spell check. There is no way on earth I could have written this story without it.