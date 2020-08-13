Hey Sioux Falls, Where You Putting All That ‘Stuff?’

I was driving through southeast Sioux Falls this morning and a song popped into my ear canal. It started swimming up to the top of my brain. The song was Stuff by Diamond Rio. It's been a few years since the song was a hit, but it evidently stuck with me.

Stuff, stuff, stack it on, stack it on up

Stuff, never gonna ever get enough stuff

Oh it's treasure till it's mine, then it ain't worth a dime

It's stuff, oh, spreading like weeds

Dragging me under in an endless sea of stuff

Stuff there ain't no end

Got to get a bigger place, so I can move in

More stuff

My wife and I recently unloaded some of our STUFF thanks to a rummage sale our good neighbors to the north had this past summer. She spent most of the summer going through boxes of STUFF so we could either profit from the disappearance thereof or spend a little and get it hauled off to the landfill.

So much of what we have is of little or no value. Oh, you might use some of it two years from now, that is If you can find it or even remember that you have it. While I backed out the garage I thought I would swing by a new facility in Sioux Falls. It's a storage facility. Not your average storage facility, with a garage door that is cold in the winter, hot in the summertime, but an indoor storage facility.

There are apartments nearby, so I guess it makes sense. Families moving into an apartment, waiting to buy a house, so they can fill it with their stuff. In the meantime, they need more space to store their stuff so they count on places like this.

Sioux Falls is changing. We're getting bigger, and while we wait to get to a bigger place to store our stuff, I guess it's a good thing we have places like Storage Center. Like the side of the truck says, Your Neighborhood Self Storage. All Climate Controlled. So you can keep your STUFF cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Thanks for sharing this story with your friends. You know, the ones that have a lot of STUFF!

JD Collins via Sprint Sioux Falls