Hey Sioux Empire, We Are Getting a Jersey Mike’s

Sioux Falls is getting another sub restaurant. Jersey Mike's is planning on coming to the Sioux Empire. According to SiouxFalls.Business , the national chain is being franchised by Andrew Ticknor and his family. They’re also the owners of Record Keepers, a record storage facility.

Apparently, the company has been trying to set up a franchise in Sioux Falls for years and now it's finally gonna happen. The company is currently scanning the area looking for the best possible spot to set up the new location.

"Jersey Mike's Subs serves submarine sandwiches made to order, slicing the meats and cheeses as needed," explains Jersey Mike's Wikipedia page . "A popular way to top off the sandwich with condiments is to order it 'Mike's Way,' which involves sliced onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, oregano, salt (spices) and 'The Juice' - a mixture of red wine vinegar and olive oil."

Jersey Mike’s was named the country’s fastest-growing limited-service chain and fastest-growing sandwich chain in the 2018 Nation’s Restaurant News Top 100 .

National Restaurant News

The Jersey Mike's franchise has almost 1,504 locations open and about 124 more in development across the United States.

If you are interested in a managerial role or any other type of position, send your stuff to andrewjtick@gmail.com .

Source: S iouxFalls.Business