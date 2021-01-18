Hey Race Fans, Huset’s Speedway Joins DIRTVision & FAST PASS
When it comes to racing in this area, don't, I repeat DON'T mess with a fan who cheers on anything with four wheels and races on Sunday nights.
Huset's Speedway, the 1/3-mile oval track just outside of Brandon, SD is headed for your television. According to Dirtcar.com, race fans will be able to see their favorite drivers who race at Huset's through the new Platinum FAST PASS annual subscription. That includes Northern Outlaw Sprint Association (NOSA) Sprint Car events and the three World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races.
The new owner of Huset's Tod Quiring, who also owns Jackson Motorplex, is ready once again to show off racing's latest state-of-the-art facility. Just look at the schedule below:
Sunday, May 9 – Season Opener
Sunday, May 16 – NOSA Sprint Cars
Sunday, May 23 – Weekly Racing Event
Sunday, May 30 – NOSA Sprint Cars
Monday, May 31 – Tri-State Late Models & NOSA
Sunday, June 6 – Weekly Racing Event
Sunday, June 13 – NOSA Sprint Cars
Sunday, June 20 – $5K-to-win 410 Sprint Cars
Monday, June 21 – World of Outlaws Sprint Cars(Huset’s 50) “The Showdown Week”
Tuesday, June 22 – World of Outlaws Sprint Cars(Huset’s 50) “The Showdown Week”
Thursday, June 24- Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex “The Showdown Week”
Friday, June 25- Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex “The Showdown Week”
Saturday, June 26- Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex “The Showdown Week”
Sunday, July 11 – NOSA Sprint Cars
Sunday, July 18 – Hall of Fame Night
Sunday, July 25 – Weekly Racing Event
Sunday, Aug. 22 – World of Outlaws Sprint Cars
Sunday, Aug. 29 – NOSA Sprint Cars
Friday, Sept. 24 – Tri-State Late Models
Saturday, Sept. 25 – NOSA Sprint Cars
Sunday, Sept. 26 – NOSA Sprint Cars