Hey Look, No Pants! Sioux Falls Man Exposes Himself to Teenager

Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to a teenage girl on Wednesday morning in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident took place near 15th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer, Sam Clemens told KSFY, a 14-year-old Sioux Falls girl was walking in the neighborhood when an unknown man approached her and starting talking. Shortly after he began speaking, he pulled down his pants, exposing himself to the young girl.

According to KSFY, the teenage girl guessed the suspect to be in his 20's. The man was wearing all black clothing, when he was wearing clothing, that is.

Should you have any information that might aid police in their search for the suspect, you're asking to please contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 605-367-7007.

Source: KSFY TV