‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ Blood Drive Is Now Underway

One of the most important blood drives of the year is now underway here in the Sioux Empire.

The 25th annual “Heroes Behind the Badges” blood drive kicked off on Monday (December 28) and will continue each day through (January 8).

The "Heroes Behind the Badges" blood drive is a friendly little competition between the Sioux Falls Police and Firefighters to see which team can get the most blood donations.

As Dakota News Now reports all the donations made throughout the drive will stay right here to help residents in the Sioux Empire.

One big change was made to this year's blood drive due to the pandemic, those wishing to make a blood donation must first schedule an appointment to give blood.

Ken Versteeg, the Community Blood Bank Executive Director told Dakota News Now, “Our goal is to fill up our schedule so that we can optimize and maximize the potential for collections during this event. Our hope is to collect 1,000 units of blood during this time and basically supply the two weeks between Christmas and New Year’s."

Again this year, the Blood Bank has made it super convenient for you to help out. Donations can be made at a number of locations all over the area through (January 8).

See the complete list here. And remember, you can always make a blood donation weekdays at both the Avera McKennan Hospital and the Sanford USD Medical Center.

Appointments can be made at Avera, Monday through Thursday's from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM or on Friday's from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Donation times at the Sanford USD Medical Center are 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Monday's, Wednesday's, and Friday's, and 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Tuesday's and Thursday's.

Source: Dakota News Now