Here’s Your Top 10 Barbecue & Grilling Tips For Summer 2021

With Memorial Day in the rearview mirror, here comes a summer (and fall) of grilling. It might be on a camping trip or it might be on the deck in the backyard.

Some folks might grill, oh, once a week. Or you might be like my son who maybe doesn't grill about once a week. Either way, one thing is for sure: Food always tastes better when it comes off the grill.

Burgers and dogs, steak and fish, and just about anything in between. Put it on the grill, pop the top on your favorite beverage and the anticipation begins.

You probably have your own grilling secret, that little something that makes everything just a little bit better. But you may have missed a trick or two. John McLemore is the author of 'Dadgum, That's Good!' and he has some ideas that might just bring your grilling skills up another notch.

So how many of the ten tips do you already use? And have you ever had a delicious-tune burger off the grill?

I'm not a grilling expert, I leave that to my son. So i can't vouch for all these tips. But hey, when a book title includes the word 'Dadgum', I'm thinkin' this guy knows what he's talking about!

Either way, if you try them or not, I hope you're grilling this summer in the Sioux Empire is fun, relaxing, and delicious!