Here’s Where to Spot Monster Trucks in Sioux Falls This Week

Before the Monster X Tour arrives for the I-90 Speedway spectacular, they'll be visiting various businesses throughout Sioux Falls. Bring the kids and a camera and see these bad boys up close! Check out these high horse-powered beasts on display:

• KAMIKAZE

• VENDETTA

• WRECKING MACHINE

​• HANG LOOSE

If this isn't exciting enough, they'll be handing out FREE Pit Passes while they last courtesy of Jim & Ron's Towing and Beal Distributing.

Here's where you can spot the monster trucks. Approximate 12:00 PM arrival. (times may vary)

Wednesday: 6/24

Lewis Drug - 2700 West 12th Street, Sioux Falls

Shenanigans Bar and Grill - 1903 S Ellis Rd, Sioux Falls

Thursday: 6/25

Barrelhouse - 4701 East 54th St, Sioux Falls

Gateway Lounge - 3408 S Gateway Blvd, Sioux Falls

Fleet Farm - 3035 West Fleet St, Sioux Falls

Williqours - 3625 W Avera Dr, Sioux Falls

Saturday: 6/27

Car Swap - 2223 W. 12th St. Sioux Falls

Dakotah Lodge - 3200 W Russell St, Sioux Falls

*Times may vary*

Motorsports fans young and old alike will want to arrive early and meet the drivers, get autographs, and take photos with the drivers and their Monsters. You'll need the Party Pass for entry and can get them here.

Advance Tickets: Adults starting at $20. Kids 2-11 starting at $15. Ticket fees may be applied. Children under 2 are free. Get tickets in advance because ticket prices will go up on the day of the show.

Stay tuned to your favorite Results Radio station for chances to win tickets before this weekend.