Here’s Where To Find The Sioux Empire’s Best Apple Pie

Few things are more American than having a warm slice of homemade apple pie. If you aren't in the mood to bake an apple pie yourself, Best Things South Dakota have found some shops around the Sioux Empire that specialize in apple pie. Whether you have it ala mode or just the pie, you're sure to enjoy these creations.

Touch of Dutch in Beresford. This restaurant, located inside Truck Towne Plaza has a full menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner along with a Sunday breakfast buffet. But it's the dessert menu that gets the attention. Pies, cookies, rolls, doughnuts, bars, brownies, shakes, and sundaes, it's all there. Get a coffee and apple pie for $4.

Josiah's Coffeehouse & Cafe in Sioux Falls. Located near 12st Street and Phillips Ave, Josiah's has a full menu along with coffee and espressos. The dessert menu features made from scratch items such as rolls, paninis, and their specialty, salted caramel apple pie.

JoDeans in Yankton. Celebrating 50 years, JoDeans has an eclectic menu including Rocky Mountain oysters. The less adventurous can order nachos, pizza, ribs, steak, chicken, or seafood. After enjoying their 50-foot buffet, stay for the dessert buffet featuring pastries and, of course, apple pie.

Sioux Valley Grille in Canton. Step back in time and enjoy a meal in the historic building with exposed brick walls and a cozy feel. Meals are piled on and served on large plates so you never leave hungry. Save some room for their awesome apple pie.