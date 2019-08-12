Here’s What You Need to Know about Tonight’s Meteor Shower

It's the time of the year that stargazers around the world look forward to - the return of the Perseid meteor showers.

The annual event will hit its peak between late evening tonight (August 12) and early morning tomorrow (August 13).

The display of space debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle, has actually been active since July 17 but will be most visible over the next 24 hours or so.

If you are in the immediate Sioux Falls area, city lights and the brightness of the moon will greatly impact your ability to see the shower in its fullest form - which sometimes includes 60 to 100 meteors in an hour.

So where and when should you be looking if you're outside tonight? TimeAndDate.com has this handy viewing guide for the Sioux Falls area:

TimeAndDate.com

If you're willing to make a road trip, EarthSky.org is recommending two places in our area to take in the meteor shower - Deerfield Reservoir Complex in the Black Hills National Forest and Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area in Valentine, Nebraska.

Happy viewing!