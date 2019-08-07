The 2018 Sanford International was a huge success and it was a combination of good crowds, good sponsors, good golf and a great golf course that led to a memorable tournament.

We will have to wait to see if the crowds grow, but one thing is for sure, the golf course looks great once again this year.

Minnehaha Country Club is the home of the Sanford International and is in perfect shape for the event in September.

On Tuesday, the media was invited out for a press conference and a round of golf.

Even though my golf game wasn't up to par with the course, we had a great time enjoying the course and the festivities.

Everything was of course extremely green, the fairways were super soft and the greens had plenty of speed.

Here's a look at what the course looks like ahead of the 2019 Sanford International.

Jeff Thurn Results Radio

Jeff Thurn Results Radio

Jeff Thurn Results Radio

The 2019 Sanford International will take place September 20-22.

For more information on tickets and the events surrounding the golf tournament, check out the Sanford International website.