Here’s What Dad Really Wants For Father’s Day
Father's Day is this Sunday. Have you figured out what you are going to get your Dad? Chances are Dad doesn't want another tie or a pair of socks.
The new survey from the New York Post of 2,000 dads revealed that 3 out of 4 dads would prefer an experience over a physical gift for Father’s Day.
Here is what the New York post found as the Top 10 Things Dad wants most for Father's Day:
- A phone call from my kids, 47%.
- A big steak, 41%.
- Some peace and quiet, 38%.
- Watching a baseball game with the family, 38%.
- A few beers, 35%.
- A cheap, practical gift like socks or a tie, 35%.
- A glass of wine, 34%.
- To watch whatever I want on TV, 34%.
- A glass of whiskey, 29%.
- An expensive physical gift, like an Apple watch, 29%.