Here’s What Dad Really Wants For Father’s Day

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Father's Day is this Sunday. Have you figured out what you are going to get your Dad? Chances are Dad doesn't want another tie or a pair of socks.

The new survey from the New York Post of 2,000 dads revealed that 3 out of 4 dads would prefer an experience over a physical gift for Father’s Day.

Here is what the New York post found as the Top 10 Things Dad wants most for Father's Day:

  1. A phone call from my kids, 47%.
  2. A big steak, 41%.
  3. Some peace and quiet, 38%.
  4. Watching a baseball game with the family, 38%.
  5. A few beers, 35%.
  6. A cheap, practical gift like socks or a tie, 35%.
  7. A glass of wine, 34%.
  8. To watch whatever I want on TV, 34%.
  9. A glass of whiskey, 29%.
  10. An expensive physical gift, like an Apple watch, 29%.
Filed Under: Father's Day
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top