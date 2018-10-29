Here’s This Week’s Edition of ‘What’s Happening’ with Addie and Kali from the Event Company

The Event Company (used with permission)

Kali from The Event Company stopped by the Main Street Cafe Monday morning (October 29) to talk about all the things going on in the area this week. For more information on any of the events listed, click on the corresponding Facebook link.

 

 

 

 

Source: The Event Company

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!

Filed Under: What's Happening
Categories: Articles, Main Street Cafe, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top