Kali from The Event Company stopped by the Main Street Cafe Monday morning (October 29) to talk about all the things going on in the area this week. For more information on any of the events listed, click on the corresponding Facebook link.

Halloween Party, Tuesday, October 30, 6:00 PM, The Makers Nook, Harrisburg, https://www.facebook.com/events/1089636981161346/

Mall-O-Ween at The Empire Mall, Wednesday, October 31, 5:30 PM, The Empire Mall, Sioux Falls, https://www.facebook.com/events/1955767807824922/

South Dakota Local Foods Showcase, Friday, November 2, 5:00 PM, Swiftel Center, B rookings, https://www.facebook.com/events/244368759597598/

Fourth Annual Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars, Saturday, November 3, 6:00 PM, The District, Sioux Falls https://www.facebook.com/events/744203142452387/

Source: The Event Company

