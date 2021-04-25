The 2021 NFL Draft is this week and not only will young prospects have their lives changed forever when they hear their names called, but organizations will have game-changing effects depending on the picks this week.

The Green Bay Packers won the NFC North title in 2020 and will look to add depth to a roster that already was good enough to outlast their divisional foes.

Get our free mobile app

One of those teams trying to catch them is the Minnesota Vikings and with some glaring weaknesses, it will be interesting to see where Minnesota goes in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here's a look at all the picks the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers have in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Green Bay Packers (10 picks)

1-29

2-30

3-29

4-30, 4-37

5-29, 5-34

6-30, 6-36

7-29

Minnesota Vikings (10 picks)

1-14

3-14, 3-26

4-14, 4-20, 4-29, 4-38

5-13, 5-24

6-15

The NFL will air LIVE on ESPN and ESPN Radio and can be listened to locally on ESPN 99.1 in Sioux Falls with coverage beginning this Thursday.

For more information on the NFL Draft, the prospects, and the schedule surrounding this year's draft, you can visit their website.