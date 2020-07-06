Here’s The Questions To Expect At That Job Interview

Because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, a whole lot of people were laid off. Furloughed. Let go. Down-sized.

Whatever you call it, the employment picture changed in a hurry.

Now, businesses are 'opening back up', and that means job opportunities.

It may have been a while since you went on a job interview. In fact, in these days and times, the whole process may be a whole lot different. You may be one of the many that will have a virtual interview. You may well be at home and the interview will take place right there on your laptop on the dining room table.

Job interviews, whether in person or virtual, can raise the stress level just a wee bit. You're probably trying to go over every question you can think of that your potential employer may ask, and you're probably going over every answer you'll give.

Take a breath. It'll be OK.

To help out, Business Tech has assembled the most common questions an employer will ask you. Some may seem obvious, some may not. Among the most common questions you should be ready for are:

What are your strengths? What are your weaknesses? I always thought this was a tough one. You don't want to sound like an egotist when you're talking about your strengths, and don't want to seem like a weakling when talking about weaknesses.

Why are you interested in working for us?

Where do you see yourself in five years? Ten years?

Why do you want to leave your current company?

What would you like to accomplish in your first 30 days? 60 days? 90 days?

The article has a list of 50 questions that they consider the most commonly asked, and you can read the entire article here. It might be a good idea to look it over and be prepared when you get that job interview.

And if you're one of those out there looking for that next employment position, best of luck!