Here’s The Most Important Things You’ll Leave Behind

See that guy up there on the right? That picture was taken over 120 years ago.

And that pretty little girl on the left? That picture was taken about 90 years or so after that guy's picture. And that is a picture of one of the most important things he left behind.

On the back of the picture of the young man is written: 'Jacob Achterhoff, taken around 1900 at the time when he rode a horse from Flandreau, South Dakota to Leota, Minnesota to meet his wife Grace Menning'.

Get our free mobile app

And marry they did, eventually having 9 children. Jacob died April 29, 1949, some 6 plus years before I was born. I never got to meet him but one of those 9 kids he and Grace had was my dad.

And that little girl up there is my daughter. So let's see...that would mean the handsome young man would be my daughter's (and my son's) Great-Grandpa. And of course, since that little girl now has 3 kids of here own, and my son has 2 of his own, well that solemn looking guy up there would be their Great-Great-Granddad.

OK, enough of the personal family history. The point is this: You have these same kinds of pictures and may some that are even older. Personal family keepsakes that you'll pass down to the next generation and the next and the next.

Which got me to thinkin'.

I'm coming up on having spent 47 years on-the-air in radio. I'm at that age where a person starts thinking about what he'll leave behind. Oh, not in a sad or morbid way, not at all. But just going through stuff.

And some of that 'stuff' will be people I'll never know, just like that young fella up there left behind wonderful kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and....so many more he never knew, never met.

I think the best things I'll leave behind are the things I love most. Even some things I'll never actually see, touch, hold. I miss that guy up there in that picture. I miss him even though I never met him. He left me with some really precious things.