Here’s The Largest House For Sale In Sioux Falls

My wife and I inhabit a 1000 square foot apartment. There are many days when I think we need more room. Maybe this listing in Sioux Falls is just what my wife and I need. But then there is the slight issue of the listing price.

According to Zillow as of March 17, 2021, the largest house for sale in Sioux Falls is a staggering 11,734 square feet. All that size and it only has four bedrooms, but it curiously has eight bathrooms.

This huge house, located at 812 East Tomar Place, was built in 1974. The listing agent says the house is a foreclosure could use "TLC and personal touches will make this your dream home for years to come!" The house is also being sold AS-IS so it's not quite turn-key and move-in ready.

The house features a gourmet kitchen with double ovens, formal living room with a fireplace, rec room, theatre room with a fireplace and wet bar, a music room, exercise room with sauna and steam shower, a trophy room because why not, a home office and a walkout family room and huge master suite with, you guessed it, a fireplace. There are two heated garages to park all five of your cars.

The rear deck overlooks a "park-like" backyard. The home is sitting on nearly an acre in a desirable cul-de-sac in Tomar Heights.

What's the price of admission for all this? $1,049,000 or about $5,362 per month.

Sioux Falls Largest House March 2021