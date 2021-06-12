Here’s the Highest Point in the State of Iowa

Let's face it, compared to most states, Iowa seems pretty flat. It doesn't have any mountains, or large rolling hills, like its neighbor to the west, South Dakota. The closest thing the Hawkeye state has in comparison would be the Loess Hills, which are beautiful, but not very big compared to what other states have to offer.

The Hawkeye State isn't as flat as you might believe though. Surprisingly, the flattest state in the country? Florida. Iowa has some spots that are higher in elevation than one might think and the highest point in the whole state is in nearby Osceola County.

Credit: Google Street Maps

The township of Wilson is where you can find Hawkeye Point, Iowa's highest elevation point. It's 1670 feet above sea level, so we're not talking about Mount Everest here, but it remains a point of pride for people who live nearby and a fun place to visit.

The land was privately owned at one point in time by the Sterler family, who then donated it in 2008 to Osceola County. The property is open to the public and upon arrival, you will find an informational kiosk detailing the history of Hawkeye Point, as well as a variety of markers indicating the other 49 states and their highest elevation points.

If you want to visit Hawkeye Point, it's pretty easy to find. If you're coming from the Sioux Falls area, just hop on IA-9 and you'll be there in a little over 20 minutes. You can find out more information on Hawkeye Point by visiting the Osceola County website.

