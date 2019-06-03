Here’s The 6 Signs That It’s Time To Quit Your Job

Your alarm goes off. You reach over and hit snooze. Then snooze again. Then snooze one more time.

Then a long sigh and reality sets in: You have to get up and go to a job you hate.

All of us have good days at work and bad days at work. Days when everything seems to click right into place and you leave with a smile. And days when NOTHING seems to go your way and you walk out thinking 'Man, I'm glad that day is done!'.

Well, if those 'bad' days come one after another after another, there may be a reason. In fact, according to the website Fast Company , there are 6 reasons. It's what they call Six Signs That It's Time To Quit Your Job.

One of those signs is what I described above. The alarm goes off and you just do not want to go to work. It's not that it might be a tough day, it's that every day you...just hate to think about getting up and heading out.

They also talk about a toxic environment at the workplace. Maybe it's a manager or boss, perhaps a colleague/co-worker.

Or have you just flat out lost interest. You've finally got to the point where, as far as work goes, you just don't care.

Read the six signs here and if one or more fit you, maybe it's time for a fresh start.