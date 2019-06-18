Here’s The 5 Filthiest Places At Work

Bacteria is not your friend. But it must think it's your friend, because it's hanging around everywhere. Especially at work.

You may try to keep a nice clean tidy workplace, but bacteria seems to be lurking everywhere. You scrub and clean, clean and scrub and still...there are places where our old buddy bacteria hangs tough.

According to curiosity.com, there are 5 spots in particular that bacteria likes to hunker down.

Those sinks and handles in the bathrooms at work are a favorite. They say 75% of sinks aren't exactly what you'd call pristine and clean.

Your desk is a haven for bacteria. In fact, the average desk has 400 times as much bacteria as a toilet seat. Ugh.

Mugs and cups are a favorite home to bacteria. They love it there.

Pens, stationary, phones. They all look inviting to bacteria, so they hang out there a lot, too.

You can read the whole article here and learn ways to battle the little critters and have them move on out to the next workplace.