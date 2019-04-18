Here’s The 10 Highest Paying Entry Level Jobs In Tech

Izabela Zaremba

I have good news and good news.

First, the tech industry is booming. Second, I won't be competing with you for that entry level job. Not only don't I have the skills to do the job, I can't even decipher what most of the words and letters mean!

But thankfully, you do. And wow, is it a great time to get into the tech field.

An article at CNBC reports that the tech industry is adding new positions at almost 400% above other fields. And not only are there lots of jobs to be had, these aren't minimum wage positions. And apparently you don't need a lot of experience because they're saying these are 'entry level' jobs.

So what are they?

Some of the job titles include 'QA Analyst', 'UI/UX Designer', 'DevOps Engineer', and 'Data Scientist'. And the pay? They quoting from $70,000 to $113,000 a year.

Not a bad 'entry level' salary. But you better get out there and get applying. I have Grandkids that'll be scoopin' up those jobs before long.

Check out the entire article here and good luck!

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!

 

Filed Under: Economy
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top