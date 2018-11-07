Here’s South Dakota’s Best Craft Stores

'Well the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful...'

Well, the weather may not be frightful, but things tend to cool down some in South Dakota in case you didn't know. And that means snuggling up inside where it's warm and finding something to do.

How about crafts?

Now, in the interest of honesty, I'm not very, uh, craftsy. Crafty? Maybe, but not craftsy. (Craftsy? Yes... yes I made up that word ) I remember back in the day in Shop class in high school, everything I tried to make turned into an ashtray. I'd start out making a fish house, a dresser or end table for my folks and...ashtray. The plans were good, the implementation not so much.

I'm not handy, OK?

But if you love making things, being creative and bringing out the art inside of you, you love browsing around a good craft store. And South Dakota has some great ones.

Klein's Crafts Hobbies and Gifts in Watertown is one place you'll want to visit. Not in the area you say? No problem, from border to border, South Dakota boasts the items you'll want and need, from the far southwest to the Corn Palace City or maybe stop into a great shop in the town that I called home when I first moved to South Dakota all those decades ago!

Of course we have great craft shops in Sioux Falls , too. In fact, check out the top crafts stores in the whole state , and stay warm...spring is on the way!

Bestthingssd Contributed To This Article