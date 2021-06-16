Here’s Proof Your Phone is Listening and Spying On You

Everyone has had it happen where you were talking about something and then a while later you're scrolling social media and there's an ad for what you were talking about. But can you make it happen?

My wife and I were talking about this a couple of weeks ago because we both thought it was happening on our iPhones. This was before the iOS update that had the "stop tracking me across all apps" feature that was rolled out. Something she and our neighbor were talking about popped up as an ad on Instagram.

I thought it would be fun to see if we could make it happen. I started thinking about something I knew my wife would never in a million years go searching for on the Internet.

"Body armor," I said loudly in the direction of her phone. "Have you been thinking about buying somebody armor for the impending apocalypse? Body armor?"

"Yes, I have thought of getting somebody armor," she replied. "You never know when you may need that body armor."

Then I just said "body armor" as many times as I could work it into our silly little mock conversation. Then I completely forgot about it.

A few days later I got a text from my wife that read: "It took a few days but finally seeing these ads." Attached was this screenshot.

AR500 Armor via Instagram

She did not google around looking for body armor on her phone. I didn't either on my own. It was hilarious.

Since then I've been trying to get yarn, knitting, or sewing machines to show up on my Instagram ads. So far no luck, but maybe that has to do with shutting off the tracking across apps. Either way, I know Amazon is probably still listening.