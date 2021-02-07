Here’s How You Can Stay Warm and Save Money this Week

Here in the Sioux Empire, we're about to experience the coldest week of the year, so far anyway. When polar temperatures like this come our way, heating bills can skyrocket. Here are a few ways you can stay warm and save some money at the same time.

Dakota News Now has some helpful tips to keep your house warm, as well as your vehicle running when the temperature goes below zero.

Sunshine means warmth: If it's a cold day, but the sun's shining, open up the curtains and blinds and let the sunshine in. This will help warm up your home. The same goes for when the sun goes down as well. Once the sun sets, close your blinds and curtains to preserve the heat inside. Wear extra layers indoors: By doing this you can keep that thermostat temperature down, as well as your heating bill. Keep an eye on your vehicle: The winter weather can give your vehicle a beating. Make sure to check your tire pressure often, as well as your car battery. Also, keep at least half a tank of fuel in your car.

For more information on how to keep your home and car warm and running during the coldest week of the year, visit the full story at Dakota News Now.

Story Source: Dakota News Now

