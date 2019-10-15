Here’s How You Can Be a Charming Person

If you want to be a person that everyone else adores, you just have to be a charmer. That's all you have to do, it's that simple.

You've seen it before I'm sure. Someone who's not necessarily over attractive or even hugely successful, but everyone finds them appealing. Why? Because that person is charming others.

People are positively attracted and drawn to a charming person. If you want to be that person, Ladies Home Jounnal writer Margaret Renkl identifies the five traits of charming people:

A Sense of Humor Being funny attracts people like magnets. Make someone laugh and you'll have an admirer. Insight and Passion They are filled with energy, life and exuberance, and these qualities are contagious. People are attracted simply because they think some of the energy is going to rub off on them. Effortless Social Grace Your mother called it poise. A poised person knows exactly what to do and what to say in every social situation. It's all about putting people at ease. An Interest in Others When a charming person asks another "How are you?", they really want to know the answer. "Fine" isn't enough of a response, they ask about the person's life. Curiosity About the World Being deeply curios about all things is a trait of charming people. From trying new foods to reading books to meeting people. They always want to know more.