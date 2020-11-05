Here’s How Old Your Car Would Be If It Were A Person

Most of us have heard through the years how to figure out how old your dog is in human years. As I recall, it's something like 7 human years for every dog year. So Fido there, if he's 10, well he'd be 70 in human years. In other words, he's walking around with some age on his dog bones after being on the planet for a decade. Of course, this isn't exactly science here. There's a ton of variations, from the type of breed to the size of the dog and others. But it's, at the very least, kind of fun.

Well, I came across a story that relates to that same type of thing, only with your car.

Now, in-car years, your auto maybe a year old, 5 years old, 10, or whatever. But what about if that beauty (or beast) that you motor around in was a human, a person? How old would he/she be then?

It's a pretty simple formula really: Just take the mileage on your car's odometer and divide by the model year.

For example, if your car happens to be a 2015 and has 75,000 miles on it, well your car there would be a little over 37 years old if it were an actual person. Pretty much in the prime of its life!

I tried out the formula on my Malibu and discovered that my 'Bu would be close to 51 years old if we were sitting visiting over a perfectly chilled Grain Belt Longneck. A bit younger than me (OK, maybe more than a little bit) but we'd have some things in common and could talk about.

How about you? How old of a friend are you driving around in?