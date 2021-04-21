Here’s How Many Raccoons Have Been Trapped in SD in 2021 So Far

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks' Nest Predator Bounty Program has a detailed map of the state that shows exactly how many pests have been tracked in your neck of the woods.

Here in the Sioux Empire, a large number of nest predators, such as Racoons, Opossums, Red Fox, Stripped Skunks, and even Badgers have been trapped since the beginning of the year.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is giving out a total of $500,000 to incentivize land owners and citizens throughout the Mount Rushmore state to trap these nest predators.

According to the nest predator website (which has stats for every county in the state) a total of 4,900 Raccoons have been trapped in the state of South Dakota since the beginning of 2021. That's followed by 1,300 Stripped Skunks, 593 Opossums, and 42 Red Fox.

Perhaps, most surprising, is that 45 Badgers have been trapped in the state so far this year. In Minnehaha and Lincoln counties alone, 8 Badgers have been trapped since January.

The nest predator site also has statistics on previous years in the state.

For example, in 2020, South Dakotans trapped 21,400 Raccoons, 2,600 Skunks, 2,000 Opossums, 189 Red Fox, and 188 Badgers.

For a detailed list on Nest Predator Bounty Program and to see how many critters have been nabbed in your county, you can visit the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks website.

Also, to learn more about the money being allocated from South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, visit the full article from Dakota News Now.

