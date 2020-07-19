Here’s a Look at the 2021March Madness Schedule
Right now all sports fans are hoping things just starting trending in the right direction for sports already back to action and those that will be starting soon.
Many basketball fans are hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't take their NCAA Tournament and March Madness for the second year in a row.
Here's a look at the 2021 March Madness schedule, with tournament dates and sites all from NCAA.com.
Games begin in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four on March 16 and 17. The First Round then gets underway on March 18 and 19 in eight locations throughout the country. Here's the schedule:
- Selection Sunday: March 14
- First Four: March 16-17
- First Round: March 18-19
- Second Round: March 20-21
- Sweet 16: March 25-26
- Elite Eight: March 27-28
- Final Four (national semifinals): April 3
- National Championship: April 5
2021 March Madness: Complete schedule, dates
Here's the rundown of the schedule, including dates for each round and location of the 2021 NCAA tournament.
|ROUND
|DATE
|CITY
|Selection Sunday
|March 14
|N/A
|First Four
|March 16-17
|Dayton, Ohio
|First/Second
|March 18 and 20
|Boise, Idaho
|First/Second
|March 18 and 20
|Dallas, Texas
|First/Second
|March 18 and 20
|Detroit, Michigan
|First/Second
|March 18 and 20
|Providence, Rhode Island
|First/Second
|March 19 and 21
|Lexington, Kentucky
|First/Second
|March 19 and 21
|Raleigh, North Carolina
|First/Second
|March 19 and 21
|San Jose, California
|First/Second
|March 19 and 21
|Wichita, Kansas
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|March 25 and 27
|Denver, Colorado
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|March 25 and 27
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|March 26 and 28
|Brooklyn, New York
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|March 26 and 28
|Memphis, Tennessee
|Final Four
|April 3 and 5
|Indianapolis
Hopefully, 2020 will be an anomaly and we will never miss a tournament again including the 2022 NCAA Tournament in New Orleans.
For more information on the NCAA and the NCAA College Basketball Tournament, you can visit their website.