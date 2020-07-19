Here’s a Look at the 2021March Madness Schedule

Right now all sports fans are hoping things just starting trending in the right direction for sports already back to action and those that will be starting soon.

Many basketball fans are hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't take their NCAA Tournament and March Madness for the second year in a row.

Here's a look at the 2021 March Madness schedule, with tournament dates and sites all from NCAA.com.

Games begin in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four on March 16 and 17. The First Round then gets underway on March 18 and 19 in eight locations throughout the country. Here's the schedule:

  • Selection Sunday: March 14
  • First Four: March 16-17
  • First Round: March 18-19
  • Second Round: March 20-21
  • Sweet 16: March 25-26
  • Elite Eight: March 27-28
  • Final Four (national semifinals): April 3
  • National Championship: April 5

2021 March Madness: Complete schedule, dates

Here's the rundown of the schedule, including dates for each round and location of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

ROUNDDATECITY
Selection SundayMarch 14N/A
First FourMarch 16-17Dayton, Ohio
First/SecondMarch 18 and 20Boise, Idaho
First/SecondMarch 18 and 20Dallas, Texas
First/SecondMarch 18 and 20Detroit, Michigan
First/SecondMarch 18 and 20Providence, Rhode Island
First/SecondMarch 19 and 21Lexington, Kentucky
First/SecondMarch 19 and 21Raleigh, North Carolina
First/SecondMarch 19 and 21San Jose, California
First/SecondMarch 19 and 21Wichita, Kansas
Sweet 16/Elite EightMarch 25 and 27Denver, Colorado
Sweet 16/Elite EightMarch 25 and 27Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sweet 16/Elite EightMarch 26 and 28Brooklyn, New York
Sweet 16/Elite EightMarch 26 and 28Memphis, Tennessee
Final FourApril 3 and 5Indianapolis 

Hopefully, 2020 will be an anomaly and we will never miss a tournament again including the 2022 NCAA Tournament in New Orleans.

For more information on the NCAA and the NCAA College Basketball Tournament, you can visit their website.

 

 

 

