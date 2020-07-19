Right now all sports fans are hoping things just starting trending in the right direction for sports already back to action and those that will be starting soon.

Many basketball fans are hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't take their NCAA Tournament and March Madness for the second year in a row.

Here's a look at the 2021 March Madness schedule, with tournament dates and sites all from NCAA.com.

Games begin in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four on March 16 and 17. The First Round then gets underway on March 18 and 19 in eight locations throughout the country. Here's the schedule:

Selection Sunday: March 14

First Four: March 16-17

First Round: March 18-19

Second Round: March 20-21

Sweet 16: March 25-26

Elite Eight: March 27-28

Final Four (national semifinals): April 3

National Championship: April 5

ROUND DATE CITY Selection Sunday March 14 N/A First Four March 16-17 Dayton, Ohio First/Second March 18 and 20 Boise, Idaho First/Second March 18 and 20 Dallas, Texas First/Second March 18 and 20 Detroit, Michigan First/Second March 18 and 20 Providence, Rhode Island First/Second March 19 and 21 Lexington, Kentucky First/Second March 19 and 21 Raleigh, North Carolina First/Second March 19 and 21 San Jose, California First/Second March 19 and 21 Wichita, Kansas Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Denver, Colorado Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Minneapolis, Minnesota Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 26 and 28 Brooklyn, New York Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 26 and 28 Memphis, Tennessee Final Four April 3 and 5 Indianapolis

Hopefully, 2020 will be an anomaly and we will never miss a tournament again including the 2022 NCAA Tournament in New Orleans.

For more information on the NCAA and the NCAA College Basketball Tournament, you can visit their website.