Here’s a List of the Richest People in the U.S.

Forbes Magazine, (one of the most respected American business and finance magazines) has released its 39th annual "Forbes 400 Ranking", which ranks the nation's wealthiest individuals. This year, it's showing their net worth, and also how they are spending their money to make the world a better place.

Compared to last year at this time, the richest Americans are better off than they were a year ago. 8% better, to be exact. That might come as a surprise to many, considering the United States has been feeling the economic impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic for around 7 months now. Regardless, billionaires continue to make more money than ever before. In fact, A record 233 billionaires didn't even make the Forbes 400 cut this year. But who made it all the way to the top of the mountain? Here are the top 5 richest people in the United States.

Jeff Bezos: The 56-year-old Amazon founder is now worth an estimated 179 billion. That's up an astounding 65 billion dollars from what he was worth last year. Bill Gates: This one also shouldn't be much of a surprise. At 64 years old, Bill and his wife, Melinda are worth $5 billion more than last year, at $111 billion. Mark Zuckerberg: The founder of Facebook has had his ups and downs over the past few years, but his social media empire remains strong. This year has been a bounce-back year for Zuckerberg, as he's now worth an estimated $85 billion. Warren Buffet: The 90-year-old investor's stock has wained a little in recent years, but he's still worth a staggering $80 billion. Larry Ellison: The Oracle co-founder rounds out the top 5 at $72 billion.