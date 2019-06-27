Here’s a List of 4th of July Celebrations Around Sioux Falls
On July 4, we celebrate the adoption of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States of America as an independent nation.
Today, most of us celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and BBQ's. Several towns and cities around South Dakota are hosting 4th of July celebrations. You could stay right here in Sioux Falls and take part in a couple or hop in the car and take a road trip. Since the 4th of July is on a Thursday this year, you could make it a 4-day weekend, take Friday off, and take a mini South Dakota vacation.
Here's a list of some of the fun 4th of July celebrations you should check out in South Dakota.
Mitchell Roofing 4th of July Bash
Date: Saturday, June 29. Starts at 2:00 PM. Fireworks at dusk.
Location: 39284 257th Street in Mt. Vernon, South Dakota. Go 2.5 miles south of the Mount Vernon exit 319 and 4 miles west on 257th Street. Follow the signs.
FREE. Live music, free food, games for all ages, motorcycle jumpers, and one of the biggest fireworks display South Dakota has ever seen. Just bring something to drink and your lawn chair. A free-will donation will be accepted for CASA.
Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
Date: July 3, 4, 7
Location: Lennox, South Dakota
Wednesday: Cruise night, burnout contest, street dance with the Johnny Holm Band
Thursday: Firecracker road race, 4th of July parade at 10:30 AM, live music, kiddie tractor pull, car show, Little Miss Lennox contest, live music in the park, arts in the park, fireworks at dusk
Sunday: Sunday worship followed by a catered meal, Lennox Volunteer Fire Department Water Fight.
And more!
Tornado Days
Date: July 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
Location: Centerville, SD
Wednesday: Co-ed Sand Volleyball Tourney, Food and Beer Tents in the Park, Tippy Cup Tourney, Kickoff Party
Thursday: Disc Golf Tourney, Beach Party,
Friday: Golf Tourney, Meal on Main Street, Zebra Donut Eating Contest, Pub Crawl, Fireman’s Street Dance
Saturday: 3K/5K/Run/Walk, Softball Tourney, Bike Parade, Kids Inflatables, Duck Drop, Car and Motorcycle Show and Shine, Karaoke
Sunday: Community Church Service, Softball Tourney, Community Meal, ATV/Lawn Mower Poker Run, Fireworks.
And more!
Sioux Falls Independence Day Celebration
Date: July 4. Events start at 7:30 AM
Location: Falls Park in downtown Sioux Falls
The event will feature a fun run/walk, parade at 10:00 AM, free lunch for the first 5,000 at 11:00 AM, Music from the Sioux Falls Municipal Bank, entertainment in the Levitt Shell, and more!
Springfield, SD 50th Annual Celebration
Date: July 3-4
Location: Springfield, SD
July 3 - Bull-O-Rama, Street Dance
July 4 - 5K/1 Mile, 1/2 Mile Youth Race, Games in the Park, Cake Walk, Inflatables, fireworks and more.
4th of July Fireworks on the Bridge
Date: July 4 - 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location: Meridian Bridge in Yankton, SD
Celebrate the 4th on the Meridian Bridge lawn with live music from the Bluewater Kings Band, food trucks, beverage vendors, Meridian Mural Art Project, patriotic face painting, Independence scavenger hunt, photo booth, fireworks and more.
Flandreau Sesquicentennial Celebration
Date: June 29, July 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
Location: Flandreau, South Dakota
June 29 - Kick off concert featuring Tonic-Sol-Fa
July 3 - Self-guided school tours, Dusk-to-dawn dance. All-school reunion
July 4 - Alumni band concert, inflatable entertainment park, fireworks, and more.
July 5 - Parade at 10:00 AM, inflatable entertainment park, all-school reunion picnic, Dueling Pianos, street dance.
July 6 - Walk/run, community breakfast, golf tournament, petty zoo, car show, inflatable entertainment park, dance featuring the band "Wolfhound"
July 7 - Fly-in at the Flandreau City Airport breakfast fundraiser.
4th of July at the Levitt Shell
Date: July 4, 2019 - 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location: Levitt Shell, 504 North Phillips Ave.
The South Dakota Rock & Roll Hall of Fame presents a 4th of July summer bash. Three bands representing the SD Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be featured on the 4th of July: Mogen’s Heroes, The Fabulous Jadesmen, and The Pilgrims.
12:00 PM - Lawn Opens (food/drink vendors and lawn activities begin)
1:00 - 2:20 PM - Mogen's Heroes
2:50 PM - 4:10 PM - The Fabulous Jadesmen
4:40 PM - 6:00 PM - The Pilgrims