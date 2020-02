Here’s A Funny Law : It’s Illegal to Sleep in a Cheese Factory

I hope this isn't too cheesy...but it's too GOUDA to be true!!

I've heard of some strange laws that are actually on the books across the 50 states, but this bizarre law in South Dakota is just too funny. Apparently, it is illegal to lie down and fall asleep in a cheese factory! However, if you fall asleep standing up in a cheese factory in South Dakota, then you have nothing to worry about. This law comes from the Only In Your State website.