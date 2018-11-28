Here We Grow! New Population Numbers for Sioux Falls Revealed

Sioux Falls is continuing a multi-year growth spurt and the proof is in the latest population report for not only the city but the entire region.

Jason Ball President and CEO of the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce says the updated population total within city limits is 183,200, reflecting a growth of 4,000 to 5,000 per year.

The Sioux Falls Metro area, which includes surrounding counties of Minnehaha, Tuner, Lincoln, and McCook totals over 260,000 in population. The region is embarking on a sixth straight year of record-breaking building permits.

With the growth is a need for infrastructure. Ball says investing in the expansion of the water treatment plant is essential for growth. Proponents say the average water bill would only increase by about two dollars per month.

Sioux Falls City Council will have their second reading on the water treatment plant proposal next month.