Here Kitty! A Mountain Lion Is Roaming Around Yankton

It's not uncommon to spot a mountain lion roaming around neighborhoods in the Black Hills but Yankton doesn't immediately come to mind as a hot spot for the big cats.

According to Yankton Police, a mountain lion was spotted checking out things in a Yankton neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Dakota News Now reports the mountain lion was last seen around 31st and Francis. Eyewitnesses say the lion was headed east into a cornfield south of the airport.

Police say if you see the lion, do not approach it. Instead, call the Yankton Police at 605-668-5210.