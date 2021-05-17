Here is Where Veterans Can Get Saluted with Discounts in Sioux Falls
May is Military Appreciation Month and if you serve in the armed forces or have served, you are getting a salute from a group of Sioux Falls businesses.
The Empire Mall announced that they are partnering with their retailers to offer year-round discounts for current members of the military, their families, and veterans. Also, these discounts don't end at the end of Military Appreciation Month. They will be year rounds deals that veterans can get.
All you have to do to get the discounts is show your military identification at any of the 46 participating stores. As always in life, some restrictions may apply.
Here is where you can get the discounts!
Aerie – 10% off
Aeropostale – 10% off
Altar’d State – 15% off
Applebee’s – 10% off
Ashcroft & Oak – 10% off merchandise
Auntie Anne’s – 10% off
Bareminerals – 10 % off
Brandy's Soap Boutique - 10% off
Bohme – 10% off regular priced items
Buckle – 10% off
Build A Bear Workshop – 10% off
Charleys Philly Steaks – 10% off
Claire’s – 20% off
Culvers – 10% off
David Jones Fashions- 10% off
Eddie Bauer – 10% off
Express / Express Men – 15% off; not combined with other coupons
Foot Locker – 10% off
Francesca’s – 10% off
Game Stop – 10% off
GNC – 10% off
Helzberg Diamonds – 10% off
Hot Topic – 10% off on top of current sales
Icing – 20% off total transaction
Journeys – 10% off
Journeys Kidz – 10% off
Loft – 10% off
Lululemon - 10% off
Nestle Toll House Café – 10% off
Oakley – 35% off eyewear & 40% off clothing
Old Navy – 10% off
Piercing Pagoda – 10% off
Regis Salon – 10% off
Rue 21 – 15% off
Runners Block – 15% off
Selfie WRLD - 20% off
Shoe Diva – 10% off
Spencer Gifts – 10% off
The Children’s Place – 10% off
Tillys – 10% off full-priced items only
Torrid – 10% off
Tradehome Shoes – 10% off
Yankee Candle – 10% off
The Children’s Place – 10% off
Tradehome Shoes – 10% off
Yankee Candle – 10% off
Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: