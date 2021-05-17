May is Military Appreciation Month and if you serve in the armed forces or have served, you are getting a salute from a group of Sioux Falls businesses.

The Empire Mall announced that they are partnering with their retailers to offer year-round discounts for current members of the military, their families, and veterans. Also, these discounts don't end at the end of Military Appreciation Month. They will be year rounds deals that veterans can get.

All you have to do to get the discounts is show your military identification at any of the 46 participating stores. As always in life, some restrictions may apply.

Get our free mobile app

Here is where you can get the discounts!

Aerie – 10% off

Aeropostale – 10% off

Altar’d State – 15% off

Applebee’s – 10% off

Ashcroft & Oak – 10% off merchandise

Auntie Anne’s – 10% off

Bareminerals – 10 % off

Brandy's Soap Boutique - 10% off

Bohme – 10% off regular priced items

Buckle – 10% off

Build A Bear Workshop – 10% off

Charleys Philly Steaks – 10% off

Claire’s – 20% off

Culvers – 10% off

David Jones Fashions- 10% off

Eddie Bauer – 10% off

Express / Express Men – 15% off; not combined with other coupons

Foot Locker – 10% off

Francesca’s – 10% off

Game Stop – 10% off

GNC – 10% off

Helzberg Diamonds – 10% off

Hot Topic – 10% off on top of current sales

Icing – 20% off total transaction

Journeys – 10% off

Journeys Kidz – 10% off

Loft – 10% off

Lululemon - 10% off

Nestle Toll House Café – 10% off

Oakley – 35% off eyewear & 40% off clothing

Old Navy – 10% off

Piercing Pagoda – 10% off

Regis Salon – 10% off

Rue 21 – 15% off

Runners Block – 15% off

Selfie WRLD - 20% off

Shoe Diva – 10% off

Spencer Gifts – 10% off

The Children’s Place – 10% off

Tillys – 10% off full-priced items only

Torrid – 10% off

Tradehome Shoes – 10% off

Yankee Candle – 10% off

The Children’s Place – 10% off

Tradehome Shoes – 10% off

Yankee Candle – 10% off